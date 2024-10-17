Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Ken Xie Sells 23,307 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.