Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $504.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

