Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai Sells 3,000 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,556.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,056.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $23,634.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $249.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nature’s Sunshine Products

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.