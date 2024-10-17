Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of FORL stock remained flat at $11.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,436. Four Leaf Acquisition has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
About Four Leaf Acquisition
Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Four Leaf Acquisition
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.