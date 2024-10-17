Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FORL stock remained flat at $11.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,436. Four Leaf Acquisition has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.