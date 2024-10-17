Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 446,587 shares.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

