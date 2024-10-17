Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 455,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDP
Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 202,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.08%.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh Del Monte Produce
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.