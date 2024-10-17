Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 455,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 202,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.08%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

