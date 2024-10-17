Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 21,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 48,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$285.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
