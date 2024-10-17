Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 21,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 48,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$285.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Announces Dividend

Frontera Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.45%.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

