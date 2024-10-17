Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Short Interest Update

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,426,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 5,917,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSHUF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
About Fu Shou Yuan International Group
