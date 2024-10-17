Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Short Interest Update

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,426,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 5,917,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSHUF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

