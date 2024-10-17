Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

