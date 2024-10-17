Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.95 and its 200-day moving average is $268.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $292.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.