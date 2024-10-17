Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $290.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,429,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

