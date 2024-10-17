Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

