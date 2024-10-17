FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of VTYX opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,435,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,570 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 1,956,923 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 8,483.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 501,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.