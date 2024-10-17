Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Gaia worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Stock Up 0.4 %

GAIA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,651. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

