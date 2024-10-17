Games Workshop Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 85 (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GAW stock opened at £118 ($154.09) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8,860 ($115.70) and a 12 month high of £118.60 ($154.87). The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,540.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of £102.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 143 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £105.26 ($137.45) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,655.50). In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £105.26 ($137.45) per share, for a total transaction of £15,052.18 ($19,655.50). Also, insider Rachel Tongue bought 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of £101.28 ($132.25) per share, with a total value of £245,705.28 ($320,847.85). Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

