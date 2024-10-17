Gigachad 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.85 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Gigachad token can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Gigachad has a market cap of $436.53 million and $6.85 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04199049 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,217,409.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

