Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

