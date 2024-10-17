GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Karen Blasing Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,269.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $49,196,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $37,851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 747,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

