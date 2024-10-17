Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 73,454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,454 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. 1,257,601 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

