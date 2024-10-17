Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 563,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

