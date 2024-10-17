Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $391.54. 371,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,250. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average is $363.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

