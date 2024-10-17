Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Clean Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 15,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,620. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

