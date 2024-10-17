Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in September

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAX. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.