Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 22863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

