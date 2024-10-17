Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Hits $0.25

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 157.4% against the dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $252.01 million and $142.04 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.28477825 USD and is up 13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $174,505,014.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

