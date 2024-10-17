Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 371,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,696,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 669,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 521,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

