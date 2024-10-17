Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 21,919 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

