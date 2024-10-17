Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $177.76. 489,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,729. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

