Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $919.58. 663,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,229. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $873.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $919.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.84.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

