Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 14,052 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 361,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,248. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

