Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 175,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $159.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

