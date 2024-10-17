Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. 7,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $510.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.