Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $153.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

