Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0248 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $8,268.51 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,156.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00546670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00107745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00232691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00027638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00074915 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.