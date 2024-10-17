Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Short Interest Up 10.3% in September

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

GRND has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CAO Kye Chen sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $58,624.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,362.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 27,115 shares of company stock valued at $318,994 over the last three months. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grindr by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grindr by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 264.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 189,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRND traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Grindr has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative net margin of 25.67% and a negative return on equity of 234.28%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grindr will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

