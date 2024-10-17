Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 54,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.00, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 372.20% and a negative net margin of 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grove Collaborative stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Grove Collaborative at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

