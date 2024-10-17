Gruss & Co. LLC Takes $206,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. T-Mobile US makes up 1.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

