G&S Capital LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $583.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.65 and a 200-day moving average of $546.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $584.91.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

