Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 162.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

