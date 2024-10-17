GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.