Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,913 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,709. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

