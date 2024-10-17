Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,693. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

