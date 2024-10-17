Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 450,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 573,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.43.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

