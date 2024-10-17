Hassane El-Khoury Sells 1,500 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.
Onsemi Stock Down 0.4 %
ON opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Institutional Trading of Onsemi
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 42.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ON. Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
