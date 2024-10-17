Hassane El-Khoury Sells 1,500 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onsemi alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.4 %

ON opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 42.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.