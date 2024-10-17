Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.54 and last traded at $133.37, with a volume of 58418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Hawkins Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hawkins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

