Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by BWS Financial

BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BWS Financial currently has $122.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

