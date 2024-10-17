Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by BWS Financial

BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BWS Financial currently has $122.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of HWKN opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
