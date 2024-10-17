Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.92 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $55.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00040471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,232,405 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,665,440,793.62738 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05259273 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $57,082,661.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

