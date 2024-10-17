Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

