Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
NASDAQ HSII opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
