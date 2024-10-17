Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,519,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

