Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 291,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 207,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

